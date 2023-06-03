PM Modi’s ‘biggest treachery with poor’ dig at Congress over poll promises: ‘Guarantee habit is old’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, where he said that said that the ‘guarantee habit of Congress is not new’. PM Modi accused Congress of conducting ‘biggest treachery’ by misleading poor. The Prime Minister’s jibe at the Grand old party comes ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Polls expected to be held at the end of 2023.
