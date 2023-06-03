PM Modi’s ‘biggest treachery with poor’ dig at Congress over poll promises: ‘Guarantee habit is old’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, where he said that said that the ‘guarantee habit of Congress is not new’. PM Modi accused Congress of conducting ‘biggest treachery’ by misleading poor. The Prime Minister’s jibe at the Grand old party comes ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Polls expected to be held at the end of 2023.

“50 years back, Congress gave the ‘garibi hatao’ guarantee to the country. This is Congress party’s biggest treachery with the poor. Congress’ strategy has been to trick the poor. People of Rajasthan have suffered due to this,” said PM Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

At the rally, PM Modi said, “Congress has always deceived this land of the brave and the Bravehearts here. For 4 decades, Congress continued betraying the ex-servicemen in the name of One Rank One Pension (OROP)…BJP Govt not only implemented OROP but also provided arrears to the ex-servicemen”.

“Achievements of India, success of the people of India is not digestible to a few people. India got a new Parliament building. Are you not proud of the new Parliament?… But Congress & some other parties like it threw mud of politics at it…They are angry that how is the son of a poor standing before their ego? They are angry that the why is son of the poor not allowing their arbitrariness? They are angry that why is son of the poor questioning their corruption & dynasty?…”, the PM further said.

The Prime Minister has visited Rajasthan, offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

#WATCH | PM Modi says, “A lot of people ask these days – from where does Modi get the money for the development works that are going on in the country…There was never any shortage of money in the country for development works…But during its rule, Congress Govt developed a… pic.twitter.com/e4aFiL30Jq — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

At the Ajmer rally, PM Modi said, “Nine years of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government were dedicated to service of people of country, good governance, welfare of poor.”

Modi said that before 2014, people were on the streets against corruption and terror attacks rocked major cities while the Congress ran the government by remote control.

During its rule, the Congress developed a corrupt system that “sucked the blood of the country” and hindered development, he said.

Now, the prime minister said, people across the world are talking about India, and experts are saying India is very close to ending extreme poverty.

“Before 2014, people were on streets against corruption, terror attacks rocked major cities and Congress ran government by remote control” the PM added.

The Ajmer Rally was organised to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government across its two terms.

The prime minister will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit and rallies in Rajasthan seems like the beginning of elections campaign at the northwestern state, where state assmebly elections will be held either at the end of 2023, or early 2024.

In Rajasthan the BJP, will attempt to usurp the incumbent Congress government helmed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Notably, the Congress had faced rebellion within the party when in 2020 then deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs protested against the functioning of CM Gehlot.

Couple of days ago, after a meet with the Congress High Command Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Congress national Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot had agreed to ‘unitedly’ contest the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Updated: 31 May 2023, 06:24 PM IST