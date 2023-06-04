PM should seek resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Rahul Gandhi after Odisha train accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stepped up the attack on the central government after a deadly train accident in Odisha involving three trains in which nearly 300 people lost their lives.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)