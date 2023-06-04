Menu
PM should seek resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Rahul Gandhi after Odisha train accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stepped up the attack on the central government after a deadly train accident in Odisha involving three trains in which nearly 300 people lost their lives.

The senior leader took to Twitter and wrote,”No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately seek the resignation of the Railway Minister!” when loosely translated from Hindi.

Earlier, the Congress on Saturday said the “horrendous” train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority and asserted that there are many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw but “those can wait” as the immediate task is of rescue and relief.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar to immediately visit the accident site to take stock of the situation and oversee the relief efforts being undertaken by its workers and frontal organisations, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

In a statement, Kharge said, “At this moment of grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible help.”

A number of Congress leaders from different states have either already reached or will soon reach Balasore, he said, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“We have many questions to ask of the prime minister and the railway minister but those can wait since the immediate task is of rescue and relief,” Kharge said.

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 05:58 PM IST





