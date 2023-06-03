Priyank Kharge reiterates ‘RSS ban in Karnataka’ warning, says ‘will show power of…’

Priyank Kharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and newly elected Congress minister in Karnataka had ingeminated his call to ban Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) party in Karnataka if they ‘just once try to disturb the peace in the society’.

The Congress minister, Priyank Kharge, alleged that the ‘Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been provoking them to ban RSS’.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Priyank Kharge said, “The BJP leaders time and again, are daring us to ban the RSS. It is not like playing under the rule of the blind for so long. Now just once try to disturb the peace in society, do politics over the dead, or do any unconstitutional activity. Then we will show the power of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution”.

ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗರು, ಪದೇ ಪದೇ, RSS ಬ್ಯಾನ್ ಮಾಡಿ ನೋಡಿ ಅಂತಿದಾರೆ. ಇಷ್ಟು ದಿನ ಕುರುಡರ ಆಡಳಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಟವಾಡಿದ ಹಾಗಲ್ಲಾ. ಈಗ ಒಂದೇ ಒಂದು ಬಾರಿ ಸಮಾಜದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕದಡುವ, ಹೆಣದ ಮೇಲೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಬೇಳೆ ಬೇಯಿಸುವ, ಅಸಂವಿಧಾನಿಕ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಮಾಡಿ ನೋಡಿ. ಆಗ ಬಾಬಾ ಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಅವರ ಸಂವಿಧಾನದ ಪವರ್ ನಾವು ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 26, 2023

Earlier on 25 May, Priyank Kharge had said that any organisation that sows seeds of “discontent and disharmony” won’t be tolerated.

“Any organisation, either religious, political or social, who are going to sow seeds of discontent and disharmony in Karnataka will not be tolerated. We will tackle them legally and constitutionally – be it Bajrang Dal, PFI or any other organisation. We will not hesitate to ban them if they are going to be a threat to law and order in Karnataka,” the Congress Minister said.

Speaking on a possible rollback on the hijab ban in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge had said that the party will review and if necessary reject any bill that is not in favour of the people or is unconstitutional.

However, state home minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara has refuted Priyank Kharge’s claim and said that no such official decision of banning RSS had been discussed within the karnataka Government. Comments made on the same were personal or in reply to media queries, Parameshwara had added.

The Congress party in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Updated: 27 May 2023, 05:04 PM IST