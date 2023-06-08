Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Madhya Pradesh on June 12 ahead of state assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on June 12, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, according to a party leader.
