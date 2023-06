The full-page ad, stating ‘double engine government’, had the branding of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and not the BJP. Also, the ad consisted of only one photo of PM Modi and CM Shinde, whit only the Shiv Sena symbol in a corner.

On being asked about the ad, Shinde told media persons, “Our government works under the guidance of the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi. This is a double-engine government.”

When asked why Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s photo is missing, Shinde said, “Photo may be there or not but both of us are in people’s hearts and that is more important.”

View Full Image Full page ad with only PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde



Unhappy Fadnavis:

It is to be known that when Shinde joined hands with the BJP in June 2022, the ‘Narendra in the Country, Devendra in the State’ slogan was popular among the BJP followers. Also, Fadnavis was not happy with Shinde becoming CM.

Following the ad appeared on Tuesday, Fadnavis canceled his scheduled Kolhapur visit. Though officials said the Deputy CM wanted to avoid air travel citing a problem with his eardrum, Fadnavis even refused to speak to reporters.

Among other things, the ad claimed that more people sought Shinde to return as CM in the next term than Fadnavis.

As per details, the ad cited a recent survey by Zee News-Matrize, which stated 26.1% wished to see Shinde as CM in the next term, while only 23.2% of people seek Fadnavis.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Bawankule, meanwhile, said it’s wrong to conclude Fadnavis has fallen behind and Shinde was ahead.

With tensions gripping the coalition, the Shiv Sena was in a damage control mode by the end of the day.

“The ad that has come out in the newspapers today has no connection with the Shiv Sena. Some well-wishers may have given this ad,” The Quint quoted Shiv Sena leader and minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, Shamburaj Desai as saying.

A day after, as part of damage control, Maharashtra’s newspaper readers woke up to another ad, where Fadnavis prominently featured with Shinde in the middle. Apart from this, Modi, Amit Shah, Anand Dighe, and Balasaheb Thackeray images were on top, and all the nine ministers from the Shiv Sena party were featured at the bottom.

View Full Image Shiv Sena’s alleged damage control full-page ad



Fodder to opposition:

With things getting out of hand, opposition leaders got a chance to hit at the ruling alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at Shinde for the missing image of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“In this advertising campaign of crores of rupees, the people who call themselves the true heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray have included Modi’s photo but Balasaheb Thackeray’s photo is nowhere to be seen. Whose Sena is this? This is Modi Sena … This is not Shiv Sena, it is Modi-Shah’s Sena,” The Quint quoted Raut as saying.

On the contrary, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule questioned the data. She said only 46.4% of people preferred the BJP and Shiv Sena parties combined, which means the majority of the people were against them.

She even said, “You have come first (in the survey), right? Why do you need to say that Fadnavis is second or behind you? Isn’t this an insult to Devendraji?”

Is the survey, cited in the ad, reliable?

According to the Zee News-Matrize survey, 165-185 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and 88-118 seats to the Maha Vikas Aghadi are predicted in case polls take place now.

The survey quoted that people termed Shinde’s work as 51% better, 27% called it satisfactory and only 17% were unhappy with it. Though the prediction by the Zee News-Matrize survey is under doubt.

Considering the recently held Karnataka Assembly polls, the firm’s survey predicted BJP to win 103-115 seats while the Congress would get 79-91 seats. However, Congress won a whopping 137 seats, the BJP got only 65.

The same took place in the Himachal Pradesh elections in 2022, where the Matrize poll predicted 35-40 seats for the BJP and 26-31 for the Congress. In the end, the Congress got 40 and the BJP 25.

In Sakal media group’s May survey, on being asked which party they would vote for in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, only 5.5% chose Shinde’s, Shiv Sena. While people chose 12.5% for Uddhav’s Shiv Sena.

