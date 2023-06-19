Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces backlash for Gurbani telecast, Oppn says ‘interference in religious matters’

Punjab government will amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925 to make the telecast of Gurbani from the Harminder Sahib in Amritsar free for all, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday.
