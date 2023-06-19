Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces backlash for Gurbani telecast, Oppn says ‘interference in religious matters’

Punjab government will amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925 to make the telecast of Gurbani from the Harminder Sahib in Amritsar free for all, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government will table the resolution in the Assembly during the special session tomorrow, Tuesday, June 20.

Taking to Twitter, CM Mann wrote, “With God’s blessings, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow. According to the demand of all the devotees, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harimandar Sahib will be free for all…no tender required ..tomorrow in the cabinet ..on June 20 the resolution will come in the Vidhan Sabha.”

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the announcement, calling it an ‘interference’ in religious matters of Sikhism.

BJP’s National Spokesperson RP Singh said Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“The amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 will not be considered valid or proper in any way as it can be amended only by the Parliament of India,” Singh wrote on the microblogging site.

“I have always believed that no one should have a monopoly on the transmission of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib and the transmission of Gurbani should reach every household. But the way Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to challenge the sovereignty of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he cannot do so,” he added.

Questioning the decision, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former education Minister of Punjab Daljeet Cheema said that it is unconstitutional and a direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister, this act of yours is unconstitutional and direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community. The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee by voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament,” Daljeet Cheema tweeted.

“Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this anti-cult work being done under the orders of Kejriwal,” Cheema wrote further on Twitter.

Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira, a Member of Legislative assembly from Bholath, Kapurthala, and Former Leader of Opposition, Punjab also opposed the decision.

“As far as my knowledge goes Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as its a central act! I wonder how@BhagwantMannis speaking to add a clause in the said Act! Yes the Vidhan Sabha can pass a resolution and send it to Center for addition of their demand. The purpose of my tweet is on the question whether state govt is entitled to do so and on the legality of the announcement made by CM only,” Khaira said.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 10:54 AM IST