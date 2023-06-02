Punjab news: Former cop and first-time MLA who defeated Parkash Singh Badal joins Cabinet

The Punjab Government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday expanded the cabinet, inducting two more AAP MLAs Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Balkar Singh as ministers.
