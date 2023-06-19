Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics

Rahul Gandhi 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for the Congress leader

By: admin

Date:


Several political leaders and celebrities extended their wishes for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday on Monday. The grand old party announced to organised different events in different states of the country to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

Congress leader and Karnataka’s Deputy CM DK Shivakumar extended his warm wishes to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge gave his warm birthday greetings to the leader and admired his commitment to work and courage in the face of adversity.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony,” tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri @RahulGandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health, and more strength to bring positive change,” tweeted Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Apart from greetings and wishes, different sub-sections of the Congress party are celebrating the day in their way. The Mumbai Congress will hold a range of programs under the name ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ on June 19 to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. During the program, party workers will interact with people in every ward and discuss their problems. Meanwhile, ‘Happy Birthday posters were put up outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Monday.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 10:16 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Adipurush Director Om Raut Comments on Ranbir-Alia Ramayan by Nitesh Tiwari
Next article
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception Pics: Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights