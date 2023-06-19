Rahul Gandhi 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for the Congress leader

Several political leaders and celebrities extended their wishes for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday on Monday. The grand old party announced to organised different events in different states of the country to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

Congress leader and Karnataka’s Deputy CM DK Shivakumar extended his warm wishes to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge gave his warm birthday greetings to the leader and admired his commitment to work and courage in the face of adversity.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony,” tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri @RahulGandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health, and more strength to bring positive change,” tweeted Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Apart from greetings and wishes, different sub-sections of the Congress party are celebrating the day in their way. The Mumbai Congress will hold a range of programs under the name ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ on June 19 to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday. During the program, party workers will interact with people in every ward and discuss their problems. Meanwhile, ‘Happy Birthday posters were put up outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Monday.

