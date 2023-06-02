Rahul Gandhi is not serious about politics he should try…: KT Rama Rao

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said that senior Congress leader is not serious about politics and suggesed that he should consider starting an NGO instead of running a political party.

KTR criticized Rahul Gandhi’s said Rahul Gandhi’s lack of seriousness towards politics became evident when he skipped campaigning during the Gujarat Assembly elections and focused on his Bharat Jodo Yatra instead. He further pointed out that instead of engaging in serious political activities, Rahul Gandhi organized a “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” (Shop of Love) event in the USA.

Commenting on the Congress party’s victory in Karnataka, KTR attributed it to the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rather than the contribution of the Congress.

“People of Karnataka rejected BJP’s inefficiency and corruption, and the election results in the State will not have any impact on Telangana. India needs an election and selection, not a rejection. However, unfortunately, people in Karnataka were left with lesser options,” he said.

KTR said the BRS agenda is to introduce the ‘Telangana model’ to other States. He slammed that Congress failed in the past 70 years in developing the country and also as an opposition too as the party did not create an alternative model.

Rahul Gandhi on US tour:

Rahul Gandhi embarked on a 10-day visit to the United States, with three key cities on his itinerary: San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

In San Francisco, he delivered a talk at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, engaging with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Moving on to Washington DC, from June 1-2, he will address the National Press Club, emphasizing the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable economic growth. Lastly, in New York, on June 3-4, he will interact with intellectuals at the Harvard Club, meet Indian-Americans in the creative industry, and address a public gathering at the Javits Center.

Updated: 02 Jun 2023, 10:03 AM IST