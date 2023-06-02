Rahul Gandhi is not serious about politics he should try…: KT Rama Rao

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said that senior Congress leader is not serious about politics and suggesed that he should consider starting an NGO instead of running a political party.
