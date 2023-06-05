Rahul Gandhi says key architects of modern India were NRIs who had open mind

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the last leg of his ongoing three-city tour of the United States, on Monday said that the key architects of modern India were all Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who kept an open mind about the world outside, according to ANI reports.

“The central architect of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi, was an NRI. The foundation for India’s freedom movement was laid in in South Africa…Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, all were NRIs and had an open mind about the outside world,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in the US today.

He also pressed criticism of the country’s leadership in a speech and called out Indians in the US and back home to stand up for democracy and the Indian constitution.

The Wayanad MP sharply criticized PM Modi for dividing the country and failing to focus on important issues such as unemployment and education.

“Modern India cannot exist without our constitution and our democracy,” he said Sunday.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi also argued that PM Modi, BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking into the future and can only talk about the past.

“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is trying to drive the car…the Indian car and he looks in the rear-view mirror. Then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward. And it’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS. All of them. You listen to the ministers, you listen to the prime minister. You will never find them talking about the future. They only talk about the past,” he said.

“There is a fight between two ideologies in India — one that we (Congress) represent and other that is espoused by the BJP and the RSS,” the Congress leader said, adding that the principles Congress holds are the same as that of the Mahatma Gandhi.

However, the ideology that BJP and RSS follow is that of Nathuram Godse, a violent and angry man unable to face the reality of his own life, the Congress leader added.

