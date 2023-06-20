Rahul Gandhi to return to India today, BJP questions his ‘clandestine meetings’ with foreign groups

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps into the United States for a five-day visit from 20-24 June at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, his Opposition leader in India, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to return to India on Tuesday from the US.

As India awaits its major democratic festival, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections while going through a crucial litmus test with every state assembly and panchayat polls, every move of rivals Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, and opposition Indian National Congress, and their leaders have found themselves under scanner.

Be it trips to foreign lands or walkathon within the country, every big move has found move one ither side has found itself ont he criticism end from the other political party.

Rahul Gandhi scheduled return to India from the US on Tuesday has found himself being questioned by BJP, this time for what they allege are Rahul Gandhi’s ‘long mysterious trips’.

Former Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi went to the US late last month for a six-day visit during which he interacted with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students.

Gandhi is scheduled to return to India late evening, reported ANI citing sources in the Congress party, almost 21 days after he arrived in the US.

“Why does Rahul Gandhi spend so much time abroad, especially with a large part of his trips being shrouded in mystery?” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

Why does Rahul Gandhi spend so much time abroad, especially with a large part of his trips being shrouded in mystery? Several reports on his clandestine meetings with foreign agencies and groups inimical to India’s interest raise further questions on the purpose of these visits… https://t.co/H1Ip3bFKp9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 20, 2023

He added, “Several reports on his clandestine meetings with foreign agencies and groups inimical to India’s interest raise further questions on the purpose of these visits…”

Rahul Gandhi’s return is just in time for the key opposition parties meet scheduled to be held in Patna, Bihar on 23 June. The meet that will be heralded by Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will see almost all opposition party leaders in attendance barring Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi are all set to attend the meeting which aims to form an strong opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

The Opposition leaders who are expected to attend the meeting include Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) group president Uddhav Thackeray among other key personalities.

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 04:32 PM IST