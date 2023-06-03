Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot agree to fight polls ‘unitedly’

Rajasthan Assembly Polls: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming crucial assembly polls together, Congress leader and spokesperson KC Venugopal informed on Monday. The development comes after both Congress leaders were summoned to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.
