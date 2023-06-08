Russia tightens persecution of a crucial human-rights group

The raids began at seven o’clock on the morning of March 21st. Armed police brigades of a dozen men each descended on twelve Moscow addresses and turned them upside-down. Where they found documents, they sealed them. Where they found computers, they confiscated them. Where they found spirits, they drank them. The targets of the raids were not typical criminals, but eight soft-spoken intellectuals, several of them elderly, who work for Memorial, a human-rights group now banned in Russia.
