Sachin Pilot hires Prashant Kishor’s IPAC to launch his own political party, report says

Ahead of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress is anticipated to face significant challenges as senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to establish a new political outfit, reported Newslaundry website.

According to the report, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to establish a new political outfit, with an announcement expected as early as this month. The report reveals that Pilot has engaged political strategist Prashant Kishor’s IPAC services “sometime ago” and is highly likely to launch his own political party.

An anonymous source stated, “Sachin Pilot’s intentions are clear,” to Newslaundry.

The Congress asserted on Thursday that the party remains supreme and will fight the Rajasthan Assembly polls unitedly, aiming for victory. This affirmation comes after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot refused to back down from his demands for action against corruption from the Ashok Gehlot government.

During an address in his Assembly constituency of Tonk on Wednesday, Pilot emphasized the need for action on the issues he raised, specifically regarding corruption during the previous BJP rule. He expressed his belief that there can be no compromise when it comes to seeking justice for the youth, citing the cancellation of government job exams due to paper leaks.

Congress General Secretary of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, responded to Pilot’s remarks and the simmering tensions within the Rajasthan unit by stating, “On May 29, the Congress president, along with Chief Minister Gehlot, Mr. Sachin Pilot, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, discussed all the issues at length.” Ramesh emphasized their commitment to unity, solidarity, and the determination to contest the elections together.

Ramesh added, “We are confident that we will return to power in Rajasthan with a convincing mandate. The discussions held on May 29 will be carried forward.”

He further highlighted the experiences in Karnataka and the type of election campaign run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramesh expressed his belief that the people of Rajasthan would respond to the prime minister in a similar manner as the people of Karnataka did.

Reiterating the party’s unity, Ramesh concluded by stating, “The party’s supremacy remains unquestionable. We will contest this election unitedly and emerge victorious.”

The internal strife within the Congress’ Rajasthan unit intensified a few weeks ago when Pilot demanded action against “corruption” during the previous Vasundhara Raje government. In an attempt to diffuse tensions, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held extensive discussions separately with Gehlot and Pilot on Monday. Following the meetings, photographs were taken at Kharge’s residence on 10 Rajaji Marg.

The party subsequently announced that Chief Minister Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections unitedly, leaving all outstanding issues to be resolved by the party high command.

During a press briefing earlier in the week, Venugopal confirmed, “Both leaders, Ashok ji and Sachin ji, have agreed to the proposed terms.”

