Sachin Pilot reiterates ‘corruption issue’ in Dausa rally amid ‘new party’ speculation

Amid growing speculations that dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot would announce a new party on 11 June, the death anniversary of his father and former union minister Rajesh Pilot, the Congress leader told reporters that he would not ‘back down’ from his demands for ‘justice’ from the chief minister Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government.
