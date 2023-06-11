Sachin Pilot reiterates ‘corruption issue’ in Dausa rally amid ‘new party’ speculation

Amid growing speculations that dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot would announce a new party on 11 June, the death anniversary of his father and former union minister Rajesh Pilot, the Congress leader told reporters that he would not ‘back down’ from his demands for ‘justice’ from the chief minister Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government.

Pilot, who has been vocal in his opposition to Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, especially since Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled in 2020, has demanded that the Gehlot government look into the ‘corruption’ of the previous Vasundhara Raje BJP government of the state.

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections, expected to be held later this year, Pilot amped up his opposition to Gehlot and his government’s inaction of the alleged corruption of the Vasundhara Raje government.

The state’s former deputy chief minister has also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, and a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases.

On Sunday, Pilot did not talk about floating a new party, a news that has been vehemently denied by senior Congress leaders in the past few days. Pilot said people’s trust is the “biggest asset” for him and asserted that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands.

Sachin Pilot said, “For me, credibility among the public is the first priority. People’s trust, promises made to them and credibility are the biggest assets in politics. In the last 20-22 years, since I have been in politics, I have not done any such thing which has led to decrease in trust.”

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and state Congress President, unveiled a a statue of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary at the Gurjar hostel in Dausa, Rajasthan.

Pilot’s dissent ot he Gehlot led government continues despite several attempted mediations by the Congress High Command. A meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, spokesperson KC Venugopal with both gehlot and Pilot on his both side has announced that the two Rajasthan Congress leader have promised to fight the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections ‘unitedly’.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

Sachin Pilot had in April defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his “inaction” on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 03:54 PM IST