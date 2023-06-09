Sanjay Raut claims he got ‘5-6 death threats’, calls them ‘government-sponsored’

Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that the death threat received by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was ‘government-sponsored threat’. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed that he had received ‘death threats at least 5-6 times in the last 7-8 months’.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)