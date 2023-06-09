Shaktisinh Gohil appointed new Gujarat Congress President, says ‘party will rise again’

Newly-appointed Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday asserted the Opposition party will rise again under his leadership and reclaim its lost position with the blessings of people of the state, where the BJP has been in power for nearly three decades.
