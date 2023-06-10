Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents: Ajit Pawar sidelined?

By: admin

Date:


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule working presidents of the party. The move has significantly revived the talks that Sharad Pawar has marginalised nephew Ajit Pawar who has earlier displayed a rebellious demeanor. Sharad Pawar made the announcement in the presence of Ajit Pawar who looked upset and left the party office without any interaction with the media.

Sharad Pawar made the announcement on the 24th anniversary of the foundation of the NCP. He said, “Praful Patel will shoulder the responsibility of the Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Supriya Sule will also be the Working President of the party,” he said.

Amidst his aspirations for the chief ministerial role, the spotlight has now turned to Ajit Pawar, capturing the curiosity of all to see what his next move would be in response to the unfolding events. For the same alleged aspirations, Ajit Pawar had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overnight in 2019 to take charge as a deputy chief minister to Devendra Fadnavis.

When Ajit Pawar was recently asked if he has aimed for a top post ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the senior NCP leader said he aspires to become the chief minister even now. Speaking with a Marathi newspaper, Ajit Pawar said, “Why 2024, even now I aspire to become the chief minister.”

But looking at the developments spanning several months, it appears increasingly evident that Ajit Pawar’s influence within the NCP is waning. Ajit Pawar’s name was missing from the invitee list for NCP’s national convention. The development had come amid speculation that the NCP would split as Ajit Pawar and a group of MLAs plan to join the rival BJP.

By making Supriya Sule in charge of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar had effectively made nephew Ajit Pawar report to her on party matters, a move that could lead to unease in the party.

However, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who had endorsed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel for leadership roles, refuted the reports that Ajit Pawar was being sidelined. After the names of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were announced, Ajit Pawar in a tweet congratulated the two.

He said, “Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of ‘Maharashtra in the heart… eyes in front of the nation…’ will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of the NCP will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!”

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 10 Jun 2023, 05:21 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Jibe at Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram in Ramayana Calls Him Womaniser And Drug Addict
Next article
LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Australia Extend Lead To 374 At Lunch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights