Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents: Ajit Pawar sidelined?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule working presidents of the party. The move has significantly revived the talks that Sharad Pawar has marginalised nephew Ajit Pawar who has earlier displayed a rebellious demeanor. Sharad Pawar made the announcement in the presence of Ajit Pawar who looked upset and left the party office without any interaction with the media.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)