Shiv Sena anniversary: Uddhav team leader joins ‘original Sena’ Shinde camp, Sanjay Raut reacts

A day before the Shiv Sena foundation day after one year of split, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde camp, saying that Uddhav Thackeray is inaccessible for receiving feedback on the party affairs.
