Shiv Sena anniversary: Uddhav team leader joins ‘original Sena’ Shinde camp, Sanjay Raut reacts

A day before the Shiv Sena foundation day after one year of split, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde camp, saying that Uddhav Thackeray is inaccessible for receiving feedback on the party affairs.

Manisha Kayande’s cross-over comes as a second jolt to the Thackeray-led faction in two days. A day earlier, senior leader Shishir Shinde resigned from the party.

Speaking at a function after joining the Shinde camp, Kayande said, “The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is the original Sena which belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. I waited for a year to see if the Thackeray-led faction would introspect over why party workers were leaving Shiv Sena (UBT).”

“People who talk every morning criticizing others, push the agenda of Congress and NCP and speak against Hindu gods and goddesses cannot be the face of Shiv Sena,” she added.

“What is the use when you cannot reach out to the leadership with your feedback and tell them that money is sought from women in the party,” Kayande claimed.

Hours after Kayande joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Thackeray-led faction removed her as the spokesperson for “anti-party” activities. However, Kayande dismissed the allegations of her involvement in ‘anti-party’ activities.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut reacted to Kayande’s remarks and her decision to join the Shinde camp, saying that such people come and go, it doesn’t make any difference.

“Let it go. What difference does it make? I don’t know where did she come from. I don’t know where did she go. I don’t know who brought her to the party. I don’t know who made gave her the MLC post. Such people come and go. I call them ‘kachra’…,” Raut told ANI.

Kayande joined Shiv Sena (Undivided) in 2012. She is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024. She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 11:28 AM IST