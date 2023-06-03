Siddaramaiah says will not ‘adulterate’ education, nor tolerate hate politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that ‘false cases’ against Kannada fighters, farmers-labour-Dalit movements, literature and writers will be withdrawn.
