Day after making “corruption” remarks allegedly against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai took a U-turn on his comment, asserting it was a clear case of “misinterpretation”. Annamalai said he didn’t mention the name of Jayalalithaa in his corruption remark or even hinted at her. Annamalai also said that he holds “Madam Jayalalithaa in the highest respect”.

“I hold Madam Jayalalithaa in the highest respect. Multiple times I have spoken about her life, how taking on DMK as a woman she came all the way up. Nowhere I had mentioned her [on alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu] or alluded to her. It’s a clear case of misinterpretation. My fight against corruption will go on,” K Annamalai was quoted as saying by ANI.

Annamalai, in an interview published in an English daily, was asked whether the 1991-96 period was among the worst in terms of corruption in the state. To this, Annamalai said several administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt, resulting in the conviction of former chief ministers in courts of law, making it one of the most corrupt states in India.

During the period from 1991 to 1996, the AIADMK, led by Jayalalithaa, was in power in Tamil Nadu.

A day later, AIADMK, which holds an alliance with the BJP, said a resolution has been passed against K Annamalai over his remarks against former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said all cadres were “sad and restless” over Annamalai’s remarks on Jayalalithaa.

Speaking of ties between the two parties, Palaniswami said, “Many senior leaders of BJP had good relations with our leader Jayalalithaa and met her in her house and discussed many things. It was she who backed the BJP government at the Centre first and had also worked for it.”

To this, Annamalai asked the AIADMK not to teach him the “alliance dharma”. Today, Annamalai said his comments were misinterpreted and nowhere did he mention the name of Jayalalithaa. “I understand alliance dharma. No one needs to teach me how to treat alliance party leaders,” he said.

