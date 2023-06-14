Tamil Nadu news: A ‘crying’ Senthil Balaji taken to hospital, ED’s first arrest from MK Stalin cabinet. A look

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. The ED arrested the minister under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting raids on Tuesday in at least 18 places.

Balaji also becomes the first minister of the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin cabinet to have faced the brunt of a central investigative agency, following which Stalin amped up his attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Central government and said, “people will teach BJP lesson in 2024”.

In May, the Income Tax department too had searched people close to Balaji in the state.

This was the second time central investigative agencies conducted searches in the Tamil Nadu secretariat. Income Tax authorities had conducted searches at the seat of power in December 2016 as part of its action against then Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, days after the death of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Here is how the events unfolded from yesterday till Senthil was recommended a crucial heart surgery

On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation and held multi-city searches

The searches conducted by the central investigative agency included the Minister’s office room at the state Secretariat in Chennai.

The raids were being carried out at Balaji‘s premises in state capital Chennai and his native Karur. Besides these, ED officials also searched the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district. State-run TASMAC is the retailer of liquor in Tamil Nadu.

The Balaji, a strongman from Karur district, had gone for a morning walk, said he took a taxi back home after receiving a message about the raids on his premises.

Balaji has promised ‘full cooperation’.

However, Balaji was arrested by the ED on charges og money laundering, while the minister maintained that he had no idea why he was being investigated upon.

On Tuesday night, Balaji was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness during questioning by the ED.

A visibly distraught and crying Senthil was brought to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The minister was seen lying in the backseat and crying, possibly out of pain.

The now arrested Tamil Nadu Minister has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the “earliest”. Balaji “underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am” on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said.

Meanwhile, there was high drama outside the hospital as the DMK minister was brought early this morning. He could be seen crying while lying in a car as his supporters gathered outside the hospital to protest against the ED action.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin met Balaji at the hospital on Wednesday. He also issued a statement saying DMK will not be intimidated by the threats of the BJP and that people will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 elections. He also said both Senthil Balaji and the DMK will bravely fight this case legally.

Balaji is likely to be produced before a special court later where the agency will seek his custody. Separately, a habeus corpus petition was filed in the Madras High Court, seeking his being produced before the court.

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 03:35 PM IST