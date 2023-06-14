Tamil Nadu news: A ‘crying’ Senthil Balaji taken to hospital, ED’s first arrest from MK Stalin cabinet. A look

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. The ED arrested the minister under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting raids on Tuesday in at least 18 places.
