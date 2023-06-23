Thanks Congress for announcing ‘can’t defeat PM Modi alone,’ Smriti Irani on Opposition meet

Taking a dig at the opposition meet in Patna, Union Minister Smriti Irani said Congress has admitting they cannot defeat PM Modi alone and need support from others, referring to Opposition meet.

“I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so,” says Union Minister Smriti Irani during a press conference.

The comment came minutes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections unitedly.

Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India.

On one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, Gandhi said.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love,” he said.

“That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar,” Gandhi said.

“All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP,” the former Congress chief said, adding, “In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see.”

