‘That’s why they banned Rahul Gandhi’: Congress after Jack Dorsey claims ‘govt pressure’

Reacting to former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey’s claim that there was ‘pressure’ from India to block accounts covering the farmers’ protests, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that the government wants to shut the opposition’s voice and that is why they banned Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account.
