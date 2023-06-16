Menu
The Milk Debate: After Nandini vs Amul, now Kerala’s Milma takes centre stage. Here’s why

Nandini vs Amul is now passe, the home grown dairy brand in Karnataka, Nandini, a flashpoint between Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, has found itself a new contender- Milma milk of Kerala Co operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF).

Kerala minister J Chinchu Rani has said that Karnataka’s Nandini is of poor quality. Speaking to the reporters, the animal husbandry minister of Kerala said, “Before entering Kerala, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) should have taken permission from authorities. We will file a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board regarding this. The quality of Nandini milk is poor and I request the people of Kerala to consume Milma milk, as milk is mostly consumed by kids in our homes.”

The statement comes after Nandini opened parlours in Mamallapuram, Kochi in 2023. Reports have stated that Nandini plans to expand its outlets into other states as well. 

The Kerala milk cooperative has called Karnataka’s Nandini an ‘unethical practice’. 

The Kerala vs Karnataka milk debate is not new. It started in April this year when KCMMF had opposed the presence of Nandini in Kerala and called it an ‘unethical’ practice.

The chairman of Milma brand, KS Mani then said, “The Nandini’s move to expand its sales to Kerala is unethical and destroys the purpose of India’s dairy movement. Earlier, they only sold value added products and now they are even selling milk. They also began shop-to-shop distribution of milk in Kerala. We wrote a letter to them regarding this and there is no response.”

Karnataka’s cooperation minister Kyathasandra Rajanna has opposed to the allegations of ‘unethical practice’. In an interview with NDTV, the minister said, “In a democratic country, anyone can sell their products anywhere. There is nothing unethical about it. At the end of the day, it is all about competition and consumers will only choose the product which delivers the best quality.”

Nandini had found itself at the heart of heated political contention right ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections when Congress alleged that the then ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Basavaraj Bommai was trying to brin Gujarat’s Amul into the southern state. 

Congress alleged that this would hurt the producers and economy of the state’s homegrown brand- Nandini run by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 03:55 PM IST



