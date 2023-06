Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing out the alleged worsening condition of the Indian Railways and called the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre an “illiterate government”. Arvind Kejriwal said the one who cannot run trains, “how will he run the country?”

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Arvind Kejriwal said, “They destroyed the fleet of the well-running railways. Today, even if you take reservation of AC coach, you will not get a seat to sit or sleep. AC and sleeper coaches are worse than general.”

“They do not know how to run the government. They don’t understand at all. This is an illiterate government. It is ruining every field,” the AAP supremo said, ending it with a veiled attack on PM Modi. “The one who can’t run trains, how will he run the country?”

The BJP hit back at Arvind Kejriwal, saying Delhi wouldn’t have been in such a bad condition if the Delhi chief minister knew how to run the government.

“Rightly said Kejriwal, you do not know how to run the government. You just know how to lie, cheat, propagate and make allegations, otherwise Delhi would not have been in such a bad condition,” the BJP said.

The Central government has lately been under severe criticism over the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore, in which 275 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also slammed the Central government, saying that the train coaches in the Indian Railways have become “torture centres” for the passengers. “AC, Sleeper or General.. all are in similar condition. People are forced to sit and travel despite having reservations,” it said.

