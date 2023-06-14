The real injustice would have been not to indict Donald Trump

The arraignment of Donald Trump at a court in Miami on June 13th marks a first in American history. The current president’s administration believes that the previous president endangered national security, by wilfully mishandling classified documents, and is bringing charges that could result in jail time. What makes this even more extraordinary, of course, is that the defendant is the front-runner in the Republican primary. Thus the 2024 election could turn into a campaign for Mr Trump to stay out of prison.
