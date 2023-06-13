Wakes up when polls approach…: Anurag Thakur on ex Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s claims

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a swipe at former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey for his claims that India tried to ‘pressure’ Twitter during the farmers’ protest. Thakur pointed out that Dorsey woke up after years of sleep and that too just when elections approach India.
