In the wake of violence that unbridled in the state, the State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled an all-party meeting on Tuesday to address the current law and order situation and listen to grievances regarding the panchayat polls. Newly appointed SEC Rajiva Sinha will preside over the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

West Bengal Panchayt Polls: Incidences of Violence

Incidents of violence by unidentified miscreants were reported in Daspur (Paschim Medinipur), Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Raninagar (Murshidabad), Saktinagar and Barshul (both in Purba Bardhaman) and Minakhan (North 24 Parganas.

On 9 June, a Congress workers died in Murshidabad, when a group of unidentified miscreants shot at him and two others at Ratanpur Naldip. Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tagged this a ‘murder’ by the ruling TMC.

According to reports, CPI(M) candidates at Barsul in Purba Bardhaman district were allegedly prevented from filing nomination papers by members of the ruling party, reported The Indian Express. This led to both groups hurling stones at each other. Three policemen were injured in the clash, but the situation was brought under control after RAF was also involved.

CPI(M) candidates at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district were also allegedly attacked by TMC workers. After gheraoing the CPI(M) party office, TMC workers attacked them, causing injury to several CPI(M) workers.

In Paschim Bardhaman’s Jamuria area, BJP candidates were allegedly prevented from filing their nomination papers.

The Congress also claimed that its candidates were stopped from filing nominations in Bhangar-II block of South 24 Parganas district and Kakdwip in the same district.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped by police from entering the BDO office since prohibitory orders were in force.

West Bengal: Sec 144 imposed near nomination centres

Following the incidences of violence the SEC has directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in an 1-km radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections. The SEC has said only two persons could step inside a nomination centre for filing papers.

The order will be in force till Thursday, 15 June.

Calcutta HC asks SEC if polls can be postponed?

Petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court, regarding the violence that ensued while candidates went to file their nomination papers. The Calcutta HC asked the SEC if the West Bengal Panchayat Elections could be postponed to facilitate smooth filing of nomination by the candidates.

The SEC on Monday told the Calcutta High Court that it can extend the last date of filing nominations for the panchayat polls by a day to 16 June. Rajiva Sinha, the state election commissioner, had earlier said that elections would be held in a single phase, and that candidates can file their nominations starting Friday till 15 June.

West Bengal Panchayat polls: TMC vs BJP vs CPI (M)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the opposition parties of forming an “unholy nexus” to delay the elections and tarnish the state’s image due to fear of defeat.

Opposition BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), on the other hand, alleged that their candidates have been prevented by TMC activists from submitting nomination papers in various districts and argued that without the deployment of central forces, it is impossible to have peaceful and fair elections in the state.

West Bengal Panchayat Polls

The West Bengal Panchayat polls, to be held for nearly 70,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, which includes Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats, are scheduled to be held 8 July. The counting of votes will take place on 11 July.

The SEC has also informed that over 10,000 nomination papers have been filed so far.

In 2013, the panchayat polls were held with central forces stationed at every polling booth in the state. Despite their deployment, the TMC, which had been in power for two years then, won over 85 per cent of the seats, with the opposition alleging malpractices.

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 02:45 PM IST