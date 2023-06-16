West Bengal panchayat polls: Bomb making material discovered, CM Mamata says ‘people in BJP are. . .’ | Top updates

West Bengal’s Bhangore has been in the grip of violence in the wake of upcoming Panchayat elections. Opposition parties have alleged that members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have prevented the former from filing their nominations.

The Calcutta High Court has directed that paramilitary forces be deployed in West Bengal to ensure that the panchayat elections are conducted smoothly.

WB poll nomination process peaceful: CM Mamata

On Friday West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the panchayat poll nomination process in Bengal is being held peacefully, while slamming opposition parties for trying to make an issue out of “one or two stray” incidents.

“2.31 lakh nominations for Panchayat election were filed till yesterday, out of this 82,000 nominations were by TMC. Other parties filed 1-1.5 lakh nominations…Most of the people in BJP are thieves and goons,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in South 24 Parganas

#WATCH | “2.31 lakh nominations for Panchayat election were filed till yesterday, out of this 82,000 nominations were by TMC. Other parties filed 1-1.5 lakh nominations…Most of the people in BJP are thieves and goons,” says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in South 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/Ob3nwVlFIa — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

“There is no other state other than Bengal where the panchayat poll nomination process is so peaceful. The opposition parties – CPI(M), Congress, BJP and the ISF are trying to blame us over one or two incidents during the nomination exercise,” the chief minister said.

She was addressing the concluding session of the two-month-long ‘Trinamool eh Nabojowar’ (New Wave in Trinamool).

WB Panchayat poll: Nomination filing violence

At least three persons were shot dead and several others injured in violence in the state on the last day of nomination filing on Thursday, with most of the strife having been reported from Bhangore, some 25 km to the southeast of Kolkata, where two persons were killed.

The other person was killed at Chopra in North Dinajpur district in connection with the nomination filing-related violence.

Calcutta HC orders deployment of central paramilitary forces

A division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The TMC hit out at the decision calling it ‘wastage of resources’, while opposition BJP welcomed the decision.

Governor visits violence hit Bhangore

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose Friday visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed sporadic violence between supporters of rival political groups over nomination filing for the state panchayat elections.

The governor on Thursday said in a statement that victory in elections should depend on the count of votes, not the count of dead bodies. “I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced permanently under the Constitution and laws of the land. The peace-loving people of Bengal have a right to exercise their franchise unfearful of anybody else,” said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Bose visited Bijoyganj market at Bhangore, which was the centre point of violence and spoke to the people and district police and administration officials.

Bomb making material recovered

West Bengal Police recovered bomb-making material in 24 Parganas’ Bhangar on Friday following the recent violence during nominations for Panchayat elections.

A total of seven bags filled with husk-like material were recovered.

West Bengal Panchayt polls : Dates

Voting for West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 will be held on July 8 and the results will be declared on July 11. West Bengal is gearing up for the panchayat polls which are scheduled for July 8.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 06:34 PM IST