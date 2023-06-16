West Bengal panchayat polls: Bomb making material discovered, CM Mamata says ‘people in BJP are. . .’ | Top updates

West Bengal’s Bhangore has been in the grip of violence in the wake of upcoming Panchayat elections. Opposition parties have alleged that members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have prevented the former from filing their nominations.
