What did Rahul Gandhi say after being heckled by Khalistani supporters?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour several videos have been doing the rounds showing Rahul Gandhi being heckled by pro-Khalistanis during his speech in California.

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about ‘mobbat ke dukan (shops of love)’ in ‘nafrat ke bazaar (market of hatred)’, some slogans were raised. “Welcome, welcome,” Rahul Gandhi said reiterating ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan’. People attending his speech stood up with cameras in their hands to record what was happening. Then Bharat Jodo slogans were raised from the audience. “See, the interesting thing about us, about the Congress party is that we have affection towards everybody. If someone wants to come and say something regardless of what they are saying, we are happy to listen to him. We are not going to get angry, we are not going to get aggressive. We will nicely listen to it. In fact, we will be affectionate to them, will be loving to them. Because that’s our nature,” Rahul Gandhi said.

BJP’s Amit Malviya sharing the clip wrote, “Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America…aisi nafrat ki aag lagayi thi, jo ab tak nahi bujhi (the fire of hatred triggered by you was so huge that it is still burning)”.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote on Twitter”If you had listened further, you would have found out how the people raised Bharat Jodo slogan to give a reply to those Khalistani slogans. For once, you also take the Tiranga and say ‘Bharat Jodo’. Believe me, a traitor like you will also feel good.”

Updated: 01 Jun 2023, 06:13 PM IST





