What did Rahul Gandhi say after being heckled by Khalistani supporters?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour several videos have been doing the rounds showing Rahul Gandhi being heckled by pro-Khalistanis during his speech in California.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)