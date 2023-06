Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal for travelling to states to gather support against Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi, asking where was he when Article 370 was abrogated. Omar Abdullah also hinted at staying away from the Opposition’s grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, saying most such parties remained silent on the scrapping of Article 370.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged “silence” on Article 370 abrogation, Omar Abdullah said the Delhi chief minister had supported the Central government then. “Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped? He supported the govt that time and today he is asking for support from other parties,” Omar Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah said Arvind Kejriwal needs other parties’ support “when he is in trouble”. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by the Central government, Omar Abdullah said, “I am repeatedly saying that when they need us, they knock on our doors. When [Arvind] Kejriwal is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit.”

On the grand alliance, Omar Abdullah said, “Compulsions aside, I do not see any benefit from such an alliance for the party and Jammu and Kashmir.”

“What we have [to contribute] outside Jammu and Kashmir? We have a total of five (Lok Sabha) seats and what storm these seats can create? We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question,” he said.

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: Where was Arvind Kejriwal when Article 370 was scrapped? He supported the govt that time and today he is asking for support from other parties: NC Leader & former J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/B6oNlA7zV4 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

However, he said there are only four parties – DMK, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and two Left parties – “which always stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

CENTRE’S ORDINANCE FOR DELHI

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Since May 23, Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 10 Jun 2023, 10:27 PM IST