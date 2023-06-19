Will Manipur be put under President’s Rule? Know under which conditions it is imposed

Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been continuing for more than a month now. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
