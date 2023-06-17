Will Nitin Gadkari join Congress? Union minister says ‘rather jump into well than..’

Union Highways minister Nitin Gadkari shared an anecdote about when he was asked to join the Congress by a senior leader. The senior minister also praised the work done by the BJP-led government at the centre in the last nine years and praised PM Modi for his vision of making India a superpower.
