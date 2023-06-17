Menu
Will Nitin Gadkari join Congress? Union minister says ‘rather jump into well than..’

Union Highways minister Nitin Gadkari shared an anecdote about when he was asked to join the Congress by a senior leader. The senior minister also praised the work done by the BJP-led government at the centre in the last nine years and praised PM Modi for his vision of making India a superpower. 

Gadkari addressed an event in Maharashtra’s Bhandara on Friday marking the completion of nine years of BJP government at the centre where he talked about his early days in the saffron party. 

Speaking at the event the union minister recalled the anecdote about when he was asked to join the congress party by senior leader Shrikant Jichkar. He said, “Jichkar once told me – ‘You are a very good party worker and leader, and if you join the Congress, you will have a bright future’. But I told him that I would rather jump into a well than join the Congress because I have strong faith in the BJP and its ideology and will continue to work for it”

Praise for PM Modi: 

Union Minister Gadkari was all praise for PM Modi and his vision of making India an economic power, arguing that the country’s future was ‘very bright’. Gadkari also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, arguing that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has managed to do twice the amount of work in nine years than the Congress did in 60 years of its rule.

Gadkari alleged that the Congress gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but instead opened a series of institutes for personal gains. He said, “We should not forget the history of our country’s democracy. We should learn from the past for the future. During its 60 years of rule, the Congress gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (eliminate poverty), but opened a series of educational institutions for personal gains,”

(With inputs from PTI)

 

