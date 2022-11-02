Pop Up Exit Intent Tips And Strategies You Should Know

Back in the day, you would have to work really hard to get visitors to click on a pop-up window https://Techrt.com/make-popup-newsletter-better/. Today, exit intent technology has made this process so easy that many websites use it as an effective lead generation tool. In the past few years, exit-intent technology has become a rapidly growing area of user experience. What is exit-intent technology, and how does it work? Keep reading to learn more about this.

What Is Exit-Intent Technology?

An exit intent pop up is a special type of pop up that pops up as a website visitor tries to leave the site. Once on a website, the visitor will likely want to leave at some point. This could be because they are done browsing or didn’t find what they were looking for. Either way, exit-intent pop ups can be used engagement tool.

How Do Exit-Intent Popups Work?

Exit intent pop ups work by tracking how long visitors stay on the page and how long it takes them to navigate out of the site’s landing page. Through this data, the exit intent pop up can show the visitor a message that asks if they would like to receive more information or a call by phone. Sometimes, it may offer to buy a product at a discounted price. These messages are for sales purposes and are not for user experience utility.

Do Exit-Intent Popups Increase Conversions?

In most cases, exit intent pop ups are meant to increase conversions. This is especially true for mobile devices. This is because exit intent popups run on mobile devices tend to be more effective than their counterparts on desktops or laptops.

This is because visitors using phones do not have the time or energy to sift through a website’s content. Instead, they focus on what’s visible on the screen and are likely to choose an action that allows them to move forward or get out quickly once they see the exit-intent popup.

Little-Known Exit Popup Tips

It is always better to be safe than sorry. Below are a few little-known exit pop up tips that you should know about.

Provide The Chance To Opt-Out

The first tip is to make sure you have an “opt-out function” on all exit intent popups. It may seem strange that we would need this, but the truth is that some people do not like being interrupted by sales messages and may not want to receive a call. At the very least, they might get annoyed and opt out of future contact. In these cases, it is good to allow them to opt out of further messaging by putting in an “X” button or a similar message.

Delay The Appearance Of The “X” Button

The second tip is to delay the appearance of the “X” button. This means you should wait a few seconds before showing visitors how to opt out of future messaging. Doing so will help to increase conversions by giving the user more time to focus on the message and make a decision about what they want to do next.

Segment Your Visitors And Target Them With Different Messages

Another great tip is to use your message to segment users into different groups. This means that you will be able to show certain visitors certain messages when they exit the site. This can help you increase conversions by tailoring your message and https://cyberflexing.com/home/pop-up-exit-intent-tips-and-strategies-you-should-know getting in front of more of your target audience.

Make Sure Your Exit Popups Load Quickly

Exit intent pop ups should be as fast as possible to load. This means that they should be instant, and the visitor should be able to see them immediately. If you have a slow loading exit intent popup templates, some visitors will leave before seeing it and will not complete the conversion process.

Make Your Exit Popups Responsive

Make sure that your exit intent popup is responsive. This means that it should look the same and function on any device. The best popups are ones that can be viewed on any type of device and are functional for all visitors who see them.

Add A Countdown Timer

There are also instances where exit intent pop ups may not be enough to convert a visitor. In these cases, some resort to using password entry or coupons or deals that visitors can redeem before leaving the site. These requests should be shown in a countdown timer so that visitors can opt-out if necessary before receiving any offers.

Create Scarcity

In some cases, creating scarcity can be a good idea by showing your exit intent popups in time-limited windows. This can give you the opportunity to get in front of your target audience and offer them a way to connect with your company or https://lavishtrading.com/community/profile/wendelllucia189/ brand before they leave the site.

A/B Test Your Messages

You can use any exit intent pop up customization process to drive conversion. One way is to test the messages you show your visitors by using different backgrounds, colors, and wording. Use your exit intent pop-ups to allow your visitors to try out different looks and texts while they’re on the site and track which ones drive more conversions.

The Bottom Line

Exit intent pop ups can be used to increase conversion rates and add new customers to your database. The best way to utilize exit intent pop ups is to add them to your site in a place where visitors will see them. Make sure that the messages you show your visitors are tailored for your business and give them the chance to buy a product or get in touch with the company by phone.

Many people may still wonder whether exit intent pop ups work or not. In some cases, they do, and https://princecourt.org/ in others, they don’t. But this does not mean that they are wrong to be used. Using the tips and strategies listed above and testing your popups, you can drive more conversions on every page, which will help your company grow.