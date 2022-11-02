WHAT ARE POPUP TEMPLATES AND WHY DO THEY WORK?

Popup is a window that appears on top of a web page. It is often an attention-grabbing popup: until the visitor closes the ad, he will not be able to view the page. Well-designed popup organically https://Www.coolcasegallery.com/community/profile/ebonyoneil41373/ fits in with the functionality of the site, adding to its information content.

Popups on websites are designed to inform the user of important information, but more often this feature is annoying. When a popup window covers most of the screen, you want to close it as soon as possible, or even leave the site. Are popups really necessary and what good do they do?

Typically, popup windows are used as a form of feedback (request for a call, justify the message), Https://gossipsecter.com/what-are-popup-templates-and-why-do-they-Work/ any popup with information about promotions and events, or a side popup menu. So you can create anything you want and use any popup template with any event (click, time, exit, etc).

Popup window technology has advanced a lot in the last few years. You can now choose to whom, where, and when you want to show a popup.

WHY DO I NEED POPUPS ON MY SITE?

Popups are divided into two types: those that ask you to answer questions or leave your contact information, and those that help users with specific advice or tips on existing promotions. Typically, such a window appears 5 seconds after entering the site.

When users see the same ad or type of popup window too often, they get used to closing it immediately. This phenomenon is called ad fatigue.

Using different types of popup windows, you can attract and hold the attention of your audience all the time.

IS IT EFFECTIVE TO USE?

Some variations of popup windows do their job well, like offering a discount from an online store.

A callback in a few seconds attracts many customers, but often the number is entered out of “sporting interest” – to see if it really works. As a result, the cost of a customer attracted in this way becomes too high.

Most surveys show that popup forms annoy visitors, and when they appear, they close the site and https://Pocketarts.org/7-tips-that-will-make-our-popup-newsletter-better/ never come back.

Any innovation must be tested, so when you create an online store, it should be tested, which will help to avoid many errors, to prevent the loss of potential customers. Using the popup window, you should take into account several recommendations:

the first appearance – a few minutes after the transition of the visitor, only once;

the design should be approached with imagination, the main purpose – is to attract attention;

the visitor should not look for the close button, it must be marked with color;

minimum of fields – only email is enough for mailing, phone number is enough for joycheapbuy.com calling.

HOW TO MAKE A POP-UP PROPERLY

A pop-up consists of various elements which should be designed according to the purpose and objectives of the pop-up.

Title and text

The first sentence is an attention-grabbing headline. The basis of the text is concise and https://feellavish.com/community/profile/kathifine616205/ informative, useful to the reader. Formulate the sentence:

find out information about a new product;

subscribe to a mailing list or social networks;

get a bonus: a discount, an info product or other material.

Image

Users’ attention is attracted by small and bright images that complement the company’s offerings. You can supplement the picture with a lead magnet: add a book cover or an illustration for a course.

DETAILS

Depending on the task of the popup, you can add:

a text box for name and contacts;

a checkbox to confirm the consent to the mailing;

qualifying details: for example, a toggle that allows you to choose a gender.

It’s good if the popup is simple: https://erotismosintabu.com the user won’t have to fill out a complicated form.

Mail entry field

The main entry field should be easy to use. No need to overload it, placing a large number of accents. It’s convenient if the design has options for domains – such a field is easy to fill without making mistakes.

CTA Button

The CTA button is a continuation of the popup text, that’s why it should have a logical inscription. The caption on the button should read “Subscribe” if it says “Download the free guide”.

Why it’s better not to make several popups on a page

Popups in a row annoy the user and prevent him from perceiving the information. Popups are effective if they are integrated into the site’s functionality and provide useful information for the client. If there are several – the value of information decreases and the banner is perceived as obtrusive advertising.

CONCLUSION

Popups can work great for https://www.longfellows.agency/forum/profile/francescothiess/ increasing the subscriber base and multiplying revenue – this method is very simple and effective. Another tip is that the more options you have for collecting contact data on a landing page, the better. Popups are one of the most powerful tools in your marketing arsenal. And, as you’ve seen, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to them.