Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

‘Dekhi Biswaye’, a book on legendary actor Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay was released by the Late actor’s wife, Smt Deepa Chattopadhyay. The book release also marked the launch of ‘Aakhar’, an initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation to promote regional language literature in Bengal. Present on the occasion were a plethora of renowned personalities including Shri Debshankar Halder, Shri Paran Bandopadhyay, Shri Pabitra Sarkar, Shri Hiron Mitra, Shri Suman Mukhopadhay, Smt Bratati Bandopadhay, Shri Srijato & Smt Anindita Chatterjee, Executive Trustee, Prabha Khaitan Foundation along with the legend’s daughter & son, Smt Poulomi Bose & Shri Sougata Chattopadhyay.

The book contains Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s rare photographs, paintings by Shri Suvaprasanna and Shri Jogen Chowdhury, sketches by Shri Hiron Mitra along with articles, list of movies & theatres in which he had acted, CD releases, etc. Shri Soumitra Mitra has edited the book.

On the other hand, Aakhar, an initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, promises to promote authors who write in regional languages. It aims to explore the richness of our regional roots and cherishes the true soul of literature.

“Prabha Khaitan Foundation promotes and recognizes talents from different walks of life. It is our honour to launch the new initiative ‘Aakhar’, through the release of the book on a renowned personality like Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay. It surely promises to be an interesting read and a collectors’ item”, said Ms Manisha Jain, Communications & Branding Chief, Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

Through the ‘Aakhar’ initiative, Prabha Khaitan Foundation has previously hosted various authors and poets writing in diverse languages like Odia, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Magahi, Rajasthani etc in the respective cities. Prabha Khaitan Foundation is known for mastering various initiatives in Bengali Literature. With the launch of “Aakhar” it promises to go deep into Bengali literature by one-to-one interaction with the authors.