Prabir breaks up 39-year relationship, purges in Khai-Ganges simple grassroots | kolkata

Prabir Ghoshal’s film ‘Kalima Lepan’ and ‘purification’ of the grassroots in Uttarpara-Hindmotor area went on all day long.

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has left her 39-year relationship with the BJP and joined the BJP. Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Prabir Ghoshal was branded as Mir Jafar by the Trinamool Congress. Prabir Ghoshal’s film ‘Kalima Lepan’ and ‘purification’ of the grassroots in Uttarpara-Hindmotor area went on all day long.

Prabir, once loyal to Mamata Banerjee, has been playing the tune for a long time. Mamata Banerjee was absent from the meeting, then resigned step by step and went straight to Delhi. Prabir’s argument about leaving the team was that there was a cycle of losing him in the team. On the contrary, the Trinamool says that Prabir has been inactive for a long time, so the grassroots activists of the area are somehow happy with Prabir’s departure. To understand that, they got drunk at the festival. The Trinamool took out a procession this morning when a Prabir was heading towards Dumurjola Stadium. Roads are also cleaned in the Ganges near the Hindmotor Dharsa area. Even in front of Prabir’s house, a group of grassroots activists were seen spreading khai and making green noise.

Prabir complained about the road before leaving his party. He said that no initiative has been taken by Kanaipur Panchayat to build roads in Konnagar. But the Trinamool says that Prabir has done so much damage to the party through divisive politics. As a proof, he is bringing up the results of the Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress lost the district seat but lost the Hooghly Lok Sabha seat. Trinamool Congress workers are putting his responsibility on Prabir. So after his departure, they have started purification. They are explaining that they are happy that Prabir Ghoshal has left because Prabir Ghoshal has not done any developmental work for the party for a long time.

It is pertinent to mention that Prabir Ghoshal did not say bad things about the former team leader even after leaving the party. His anger was on a part of the district. Even in the face of joining the BJP, he said he would have respect and gratitude for Mamata Banerjee and her family.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 31, 2021, 7:02 PM IST

