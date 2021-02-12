Pradhanam hands over state-of-the-art Arjun tank to Indian Army on February 14 national

Modi will visit Chennai next Sunday and hand over 116 state-of-the-art Arjun Mark 1A tanks to the country’s army. India is becoming “self-sufficient” in defense every day The addition of new Arjun tanks is once again the result of Modi’s “Make in India” mission.

#NewDelhi: Year 2019, dated 14 February 8 A convoy blast in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 40 Indian soldiers. That wound is still burning in my memory And on February 14, 2021, a proud chapter of the Indian Army is about to begin Courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi will visit Chennai next Sunday and hand over 116 state-of-the-art Arjun Mark 1A tanks to the country’s army. India is becoming “self-sufficient” in defense every day The addition of new Arjun tanks is once again the result of Modi’s “Make in India” mission. This tank 7 has been built at a cost of Tk 6400 crore in complete domestic technology In the war on land, India’s soil is getting stronger

PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to the nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks Read ANI Story | https://t.co/riI2aAQ06R pic.twitter.com/PRVb65CmJF

– ANI Digital (ani_digital) February 12, 2021

The Arjun Tank was designed and built entirely under the auspices of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). India already has 124 first batch Arjun There are 7 deployed in front of the western desert and Pakistan

The 116 Arjuna tanks will be amalgamated into two regiments of the Indian Army’s armored forces, six less than last time because the Indian Army wants to reduce the number of tanks, the DRDO has been working on a new version of the Arjuna for a long time Rawat and DRDO chief Satish Reddy 7

Arjun was designed by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) and Satish Reddy. These are manufactured at the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Abadi, Tamil Nadu.

Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 12, 2021, 9:36 PM IST

