Prime Minister announced compensation for kin in the Jalpaiguri Road Accident

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 20th, 2021: Following the road accident that took place at Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences via Twitter and declared an ex-gratia of two lakh each to be given to the relatives of those who were killed in that unfortunate episode.

Reportedly, 13 people lost their lives and 18 people sustained injuries (approx.) in an accident at Dhupguri of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night due to reduced visibility for the fog.

“A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged,” Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said.

From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2021