Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that andolanjivis are polluting farmers protest. In the Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi claimed that the agitators were corrupting the farmers’ movement. | national

#NewDelhi: The central government has immense respect for the farmers who are agitating for the repeal of the Agriculture Act. And that is why the Union Ministers are going to discuss with them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made such a demand on Wednesday. Modi used a new word ‘agitator’ on this day. He also said that it is necessary to understand the difference between agitators and activists.

On the same day, Modi said that the agitators were trying to contaminate the sacred motives of the agitating farmers. He also proposed to hold talks with the farmers’ re-center. The commotion in the Lok Sabha started as soon as Modi started talking about agricultural laws. The Congress, including MP Adhir Chowdhury, started protesting against the agriculture law. They also call the agricultural law as black law.

In response, Modi drew the attention of the activists. He also said that the Congress is talking about whether the law is black or white. It would be better to talk about agricultural law. He also said that none of the rights that the farmers had before were taken away. Agriculture is just being reformed. Nothing is being forced in the agricultural law. So being discussed.

The Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha over Modi’s remarks. On the peasant movement, Modi said, “I consider the peasant movement very sacred.” But the activists are capturing and destroying this well-intentioned movement. Is the destruction of the telecom tower a sample of the holy movement?

“We and the government respect the farmers’ intentions,” he added. That is why the ministers of the government are constantly discussing. There is a lot of respect for farmers. No mandi has been closed since the law was passed. MSP remains the same. These cannot be avoided.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 10, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

