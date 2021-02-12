Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14 with a bunch of government programs PM Narendra Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 14th February | national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14 with a series of government programs. A few days ago, he visited Assam and West Bengal

#NewDelhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14 with a series of government programs. A few days ago, he visited Assam and West Bengal This time Modi is setting foot in two southern states Needless to say, he will recover from the government program as well as the election campaign

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of expansion of Chennai Metro Rail today For which 360 crore rupees has been spent And the 9.05-kilometer road from Washermanpet to the city of Wimco will run along the metro. The airport and the central railway station will be connected to North Chennai

Modi will also inaugurate the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Atipattu. The 22.1 km long road, built at a cost of Tk 293.40 crore, will be a district of Chennai and Tiruvallu, making it easier to navigate the port of Chennai. He will also inaugurate more railway projects

Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai-Thanjabur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur single line railway electrification. The completed project cost Tk. 423 crore As a result, electrification of 226 km route will facilitate passenger transport between Chennai Igmore and Kanyakumari without changing the traction. Every day one thousand 14.61 lakh rupees will be saved

The Prime Minister will hand over the state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank, MK-1A to the Indian Army on the same day. This tank 7 is made with complete indigenous technology He will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anikot canal system in Chennai. This canal is very important for irrigation in Delta districts. Tk 2840 crore will be spent for modernization of this canal The water carrying capacity of the canals will also increase in the coming days.



Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Discovery Campus of IIT Madrasa. The campus covers an area of ​​about 200,000 square meters in Thayur, near Chennai One thousand crore rupees will be spent in the first phase The Governor and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.

Even in Kerala, Modi has multiple programs BPCL's Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP), International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port, International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" will be inaugurated as well as Marine Engineering Training Institute will be inaugurated.

