Prime Minister of the state at midnight, tweet in Bengali, Modi’s campaign started from tomorrow kolkata

#Kolkata: A new chapter of the Bengal vote is about to be born on the yellow river on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the state. Modi himself tweeted about his visit in Bengali. “Tomorrow evening, I will be in Haldia, West Bengal,” he wrote on Twitter. At a function there, I will dedicate the BPCL-built LPG import terminal to the nation. At the same time, I will dedicate the Dhobi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline Division under the Prime Minister’s Urja Ganga Project to the nation. Trinamool MP Divyendu Adhikari will also be seen on Modi’s platform tomorrow.

The Union Minister also extended a special invitation to Divyendu to attend Modi’s function. Two projects are scheduled to start on February 8 in Haldia. This includes the Dhobi-Durgapur pipeline project. The 348 km long pipeline cost Tk 2,433 crore. The pipeline will supply gas to the Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur.

Besides, gas will also be supplied to various companies in Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Purulia, Asansol and Durgapur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate an ‘LPG Import Terminal’ in Haldia on the same day. Apart from West Bengal, it will meet the demand for LPG in Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, various northeastern states and parts of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second ‘Catalytic Divoxing Unit’ at the Indian Oil Corporation’s oil refinery in Haldia on the same day.

Modi’s first electoral step in the fight for possession of Nilbari is also tomorrow. Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Haldia. The public meeting will be held at the ground adjacent to the Port Trust’s guesthouse in Haldia. At first it was said that Modi would hold his first meeting directly with the brigade. But the BJP wants the election campaign to start when the Prime Minister is coming. JP Nadda will return to the state two days after Modi’s visit and Amit Shah will arrive on February 11 in two days.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 6, 2021, 8:09 PM IST

