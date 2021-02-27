Navigation
Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh offer prayers at Ravidas temple
National News

Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh offer prayers at Ravidas temple

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav were in Varanasi on Saturday and visited Sant Ravidas temple to mark his birth anniversary.

On the occasion, Priyanka said religion taught by Sant Ravidas is the “true religion”. “The religion taught by him is simple because true religion is always simple and does not have any politics or discrimination… It does not see a person based on community, caste and sees only humanity. This kind of religion teaches you sympathy, truth and compassion, ”she said.

The Congress leader said last year, when Covid-19 pandemic had struck, her attempt was that her party workers served the people of the state. “When people started walking back to their villages, our workers opened kitchens to serve people,” she said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh also visited the temple and paid tribute to the saint. He said the Samajwadi Party is ready to fight along the ideals of the saint. “The followers of Sant Ravidas are spread across the country. His ideals of brotherhood, goodwill, equality and compassion are important and he taught that service to humanity is the real religion… He was opposed to hypocrisy and evil practices, ”said Akhilesh.

