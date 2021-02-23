Priyanka Gandhi greeted by the supporters “Doosri Indira Gandhi” in Vrindavan

Waiting for the Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at his doorstep at the nook of a lane in Vrindavan near Mathura, a man sat patiently in a chair. Gandhi, on the other hand, had already entered the street surrounded by her security officials and was responding to the ‘Radhe Radhe’ greetings from locals.

On seeing Gandhi, the man jumped from his chair and brought out a garland and decorated jacket to offer as a gift.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during Gandhi’s visit to the Banke Bihari temple in the city, a video of which was shared by the Congress on its social media handle.

Comparing Gandhi to her grandmother and India’s first and only female prime minister, the man said, “Yeh doosri Indira Gandhi hai, yeh desh ko chalayegi… (She is second Indira Gandhi, she will administer the country like her).”

The response came from the local as he was stopped by the security guards when they told him to keep some distance from the “important Congress leader”.

As he garlanded Gandhi amid nods from neighbours in the thin lane, the man said that Congress has worked hard but others are now benefitting from their toiling.

“…Mehnat kari hai aap logo ne, mauj kha rahe hai doosre log. Yehi kehna hai humara bas (you worked hard while others are enjoying fruits of the labour. I only want to say this),” he said.

During her visit to Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi held a kisan panchayat in Mathura, as the party eyes to campaign against the farm laws and back farmers’ demand to repeal these laws. The Kisan Panchayats will be held in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering in Pali Kera, Gandhi attacked the government over ongoing farmers agitation and said, “Farmers have been fighting for their rights, sitting on Delhi’s borders for 90 days, 215 farmers were martyred. The government cut their electricity supply, water supply, beat them up but did not hear them out.”

“The Prime Minister, who has traveled to every corner of the world during his tenure, could not reach the borders of Delhi,” Gandhi said, serving a scathing remark against PM Modi.

