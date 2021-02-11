Priyanka Gandhi Takes Holy Dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya | Priyanka Gandhi Takes Holy Dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya | national

Navigation
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Holy Dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Today is the silent new moon 6 Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress, took a holy bath with Prayagraj on the most sacred day of the month of Magh.

#Allahabad: Today is the silent new moon 6 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of the Congress, took a holy bath with Prayagraj on the most sacred day of the month of Magh. On Thursday morning, Priyanka came to Allahabad via Lucknow The three rivers-Ganges, Jamuna and the mythical Saraswati have merged here

Priyanka was accompanied by her daughter Aradhana Mishra, a Congress MLA. Priyanka herself tweeted a picture of Sangam bathing Priyanka also visited the Adibari Ananda Bhavan of her grandfather and the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru’s last rites were performed there At that place he paid homage with flowers Ananda Bhavan has now become a museum The history of India’s independence movement is revealed there

On this day, Priyanka held Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh From there he started campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. From this Mahapanchayat, the Congress has started the ‘Joy Jawan, Joy Kisan’ campaign in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh. On the same day, Priyanka promised, “Congress will repeal the three agricultural laws of the Center if it returns to power.”

In support of the agrarian movement, the Congress has launched its own “anti-agrarian law” movement since yesterday. Inside the Congress, Priyanka herself will lead the movement. He will also join the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on February 18.

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 11, 2021, 7:02 PM IST

