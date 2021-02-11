Priyanka Gandhi Takes Holy Dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya | Priyanka Gandhi Takes Holy Dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya | national

Today is the silent new moon 6 Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress, took a holy bath with Prayagraj on the most sacred day of the month of Magh.

#Allahabad: Today is the silent new moon 6 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of the Congress, took a holy bath with Prayagraj on the most sacred day of the month of Magh. On Thursday morning, Priyanka came to Allahabad via Lucknow The three rivers-Ganges, Jamuna and the mythical Saraswati have merged here

Priyanka was accompanied by her daughter Aradhana Mishra, a Congress MLA. Priyanka herself tweeted a picture of Sangam bathing Priyanka also visited the Adibari Ananda Bhavan of her grandfather and the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru’s last rites were performed there At that place he paid homage with flowers Ananda Bhavan has now become a museum The history of India’s independence movement is revealed there

Today, on the day of Mauni Amavasya, I had the privilege of bathing at the holy confluence with sisters and brothers from all over the country. For many days, the practice of running a boat in Ganga ji was also completed. Jai Maa Gange pic.twitter.com/NGXITCDuVT



– Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (priyankagandhi) February 11, 2021

The reality of the three black agricultural laws related to agriculture is that the BJP, ignoring the interest of the farmers, has made them for the benefit of the billionaire friends. He assured the farmers in Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat that the Congress is with them in the fight for the rights of the farmers and will never enforce these laws. pic.twitter.com/9pVDvZx0tY – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (priyankagandhi) February 11, 2021

On this day, Priyanka held Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh From there he started campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. From this Mahapanchayat, the Congress has started the ‘Joy Jawan, Joy Kisan’ campaign in 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh. On the same day, Priyanka promised, “Congress will repeal the three agricultural laws of the Center if it returns to power.”

In support of the agrarian movement, the Congress has launched its own “anti-agrarian law” movement since yesterday. Inside the Congress, Priyanka herself will lead the movement. He will also join the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on February 18.

First published:February 11, 2021, 7:02 PM IST

