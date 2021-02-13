Priyanka Gandhi took the helm of the boat in Prayagraj! Run the boat alone! Viral Video | Priyanka Gandhis boat ride video goes viral pb | national

Today, Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi was seen in a different light. He got into the boat with Prayag. At first he was pulling the oars of the boat with the boatman. Later, he continued to pull the oars of the boat alone.

#NewDelhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the field of politics, he is also playing chess one after another. The way Congress wants to win the war. Not only the Congress but all the parties rise and fall to ensure their victory. Especially before the vote, they are all busy giving the last move. However, in the midst of all this, Priyanka Gandhi was seen bathing in the company of Prayagraj. In the silent new moon he reached Prayagraj. He took a bath there. A garland of rudraksha can be seen in his hand. Ever since the 2019 elections, Priyanka has been seen participating in various Hindu pujas and rituals. On the one hand, the Modi government is promoting itself by singing the name of Ram all around. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi is seen walking the path of Hinduism. This is also the arrangement of a new lot.

The boat does not cross for fear of the waves Those who try do not lose – Sohan Lal Dwivedi



A special thanks to our boatman Sujeet Nishad for the joyful ride pic.twitter.com/xrU5kVzxPP – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (priyankagandhi) February 13, 2021

Priyanka and the Congress have supported the peasant movement from the very beginning. He even said in a meeting in Uttar Pradesh that if the Congress comes to power in the 2022 assembly elections, they will repeal the three agricultural laws first. None of this is going on vigorously.

In the meantime, today, Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi was seen in a different light. He got into the boat with Prayag. At first he was pulling the oars of the boat with the boatman. Later, he continued to pull the oars of the boat alone. Wearing salwar kameez orna. A smile on his face. There are many more people in that boat wearing life jackets. However, Priyanka is driving the boat without a life jacket. Sharing this video on Twitter, he wrote, “If you are afraid of the waves, the boat will not cross, those who try do not lose.” This quote is from Sohan Lal Dwivedi. He also mentioned that. Thank you in a different way. Many people have watched the video. Which is already viral. It was seen a few days ago that Priyanka was cleaning the car by herself. All of these videos have gone viral. Perhaps this time the Congress has also learned to understand that rice will not increase just by holding public meetings. So they are walking on a new path.

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published:February 13, 2021, 3:46 PM IST

