Prodyut Mukherjee’s recreation of EKLA CHALO RE receives acclaimation

The Ekla Chalo Re single recently released on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary has been highly acclaimed in the music and cultural circles. The single written by Gurudev Tagore during the Freedom struggle against the British rulers is now being seen as a statement of battling the COVID 19 pandemic. The song has been beautifully recreated by the GIMA winner percussion Guru Prodyut Mukherjee and legends of the music industry have lent their voice and intrumental support towards this recreation. Stalwarts Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Vishwamohan Bhatt, Kishore Sodha, Praveen Godkhindi, Jayateerth Mevundi, Bengali actor Saheb Chatterjee and ably supported by upcoming singers Leena Ghosh and Geet are seen in this single video album

Speaking about the success of the iconic EKLA CHALO RE, Prodyut Mukherjee said, ” I am deeply overwhlemed by the response and it’s success is a reaffirmation of people’s faith in the words of Tagore.” Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota said, ” I am so happy the way my dear friend and a fabulous percussionist Prodyut ji has beautifully crafted the song which is so close to our hearts”, MohanVeena exponent legendary Vishwamohan Bhatt said, ” Our friend and noted tabla player Prodyut Mukherjee has truly touched our heart and I was so happy to have been part of the single, I wish him well.”