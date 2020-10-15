Project “ZERO WASTE” FLAGGED OFF IN NEW TOWN

WBHIDCO, New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corp Ltd. and Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage have joined hands to inaugurate India’s first museum cum sale store for Upcycled and Recycled products in New Town today. Christened “Zero Waste Store”, the project will showcase an array of innovative products off solid waste material.

At a formal function, Shri Debashis Sen, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director, WBHIDCO has unveiled the store in presence of Shri Animesh Bhattacharya , CEO, NKDA, , Shri Shouvik Banerjee, CEO Smart City, Sourav Mukherjee, Founder President , Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage and Smt. Pauline Laravoire the Sustainable Director of Techno India Group.

NKDA and WBHIDCO have granted the waste museum and store to Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH) for managing the store and displaying products here. Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH) has mobilized various self help group members to design, conceive and produce innovative products off waste material here. Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH) will also organize workshop to train women from below poverty line to innovate a wide range of products off waste materials. The store also is beset with a counter where residents of New Town can donate their household solid waste material for making new products. Last year Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage in collaboration with “I am Kolkata” a CSR wing of Merlin Group organized a base level survey in AA Block Newtown. After the survey they collected solid waste from the community and SHGs are creating upcycled and recycled products with them. In this platform they will showcase those products as well.

While inaugurating the “Project Zero Waste”, Shri Debashis Sen (IAS) Chairman and Managing director of WBHIDCO has said, “ We are providing a space for all types of waste products here. Laptop, old mobile phone, metal and all types of products will be kept that can be recycled.We also have another objective in mind ,We should not waste any products, that itself is the key to sustainable development.In new town we have been persuading people to do segregation of solid waste at source though we are trying a lot. It is necessary to learn it on a continuous basis so there are training room, one donation room, self learning room AV room and display and sale counter. And they can see for themselves how a waste can be put to use. We are way to go to achieve a zero waste society”.

Shri Sourav Mukherjee, founder director , Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH), said, “ We feel honoured as WBHIDCO and New Town Kolkata Development Authority have reposed their faith in our ability to manage and run this Zero Waste Store in New Town . Last year Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage in collaboration with “I am Kolkata” a CSR wing of Merlin Group organized a base level survey in AA Block Newtown. After the survey they collected solid waste from the community and SHGs are creating upcycled and recycled products with them. In this platform they will showcase those products as wellWe have mobilized 160 SHG women from across the state to innovate, design and display their products off solid waste here. We hope to make this museum and store as one of the most frequented stores in New Town and Kolkata.”

Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage is working to improve the lives of rural people in West Bengal. They are working to foster the socio-economical structures by using different livelihood generating methods. They believe that recycling solid waste products can be a tool to generate income for the underprivileged people of the society. From last three years they are doing several projects collaborating with WBHIDCO and NKDA at Newtown areas. To promote handicrafts made of solid waste they organized an exhibition at Eco Park, last year named “Abartani” involving 106 SHGs in collaboration with NKDA Corner. The project is becoming a successful model gradually. They have also collaborated with State Urban Development Agency, Govt. of West Bengal to promote the products of solid waste materials.

They have plans to promote the project by creating online portal and linking with the existing ones. KSCH has also plans to organize several workshops in regular interval to promote the idea among the mass. They also designed multiple community engagement activities for the Newtown residents on the same as well.