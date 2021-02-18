Puducherry Lt Governor orders assembly floor test on February 22 amid Congress’ crisis

Hours after taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamil Soundararajan Thursday ordered a floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress-led govt in the Union Territory has the majority.

Voting will take place by show of hands and the entire proceedings will be videographed.

On Tuesday, the Congress-led government in Puducherry appeared to have lost majority after a second MLA of the party resigned in two days. Late in the evening, the Center removed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory, Kiran Bedi, with whom the government has had a long-running battle. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a former president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, was given additional charge of Puducherry.

This led to the Congress-DMK alliance and the opposition AIADMK-BJP alliance having 14 MLAs each in the House that has a current effective strength of 28. While the Opposition demanded the government’s resignation on Tuesday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said he retained majority support.

After a meeting of the members of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, the Chief Minister, however, declared there was no need for him to resign. “Our alliance still has the majority. We are united. The Opposition’s charges are unjust, they should realize their weakness. I repeat that our alliance remains strong. We will go ahead with this government as per law, ”he said.